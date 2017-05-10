Waltham students awarded Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarship

From left to right: Melissa Nicolas, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Janet Orozco, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Jessica Liebowitz; Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz; Jeannette McCarthy, Mayor of Waltham; Maria Mendiola-Tovar, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Nico Leger, Incoming Stroum Scholar Four exceptional Waltham High School students have been named recipients of Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarships to attend Brandeis University starting in the fall of 2017. The scholarships provide full tuition for four years.

