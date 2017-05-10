Waltham students awarded Stroum Famil...

Waltham students awarded Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarship

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 2 Read more: Brandeis' News

From left to right: Melissa Nicolas, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Janet Orozco, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Jessica Liebowitz; Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz; Jeannette McCarthy, Mayor of Waltham; Maria Mendiola-Tovar, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Nico Leger, Incoming Stroum Scholar Four exceptional Waltham High School students have been named recipients of Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarships to attend Brandeis University starting in the fall of 2017. The scholarships provide full tuition for four years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) May 9 The good old days 9
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth May 5 4 Nghi Nyen 6
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08) Aug '16 Mr Mike Dulude 9
News Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15) Jul '16 Tom Fontaine 12
natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16) Jun '16 ffdrain 2
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,350 • Total comments across all topics: 281,027,471

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC