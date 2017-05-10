Waltham students awarded Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarship
From left to right: Melissa Nicolas, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Janet Orozco, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Jessica Liebowitz; Brandeis President Ron Liebowitz; Jeannette McCarthy, Mayor of Waltham; Maria Mendiola-Tovar, Incoming Stroum Scholar; Nico Leger, Incoming Stroum Scholar Four exceptional Waltham High School students have been named recipients of Stroum Family Waltham Endowed Scholarships to attend Brandeis University starting in the fall of 2017. The scholarships provide full tuition for four years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|May 9
|The good old days
|9
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|May 5
|4 Nghi Nyen
|6
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 21
|Toby
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Mr Mike Dulude
|9
|Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15)
|Jul '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16)
|Jun '16
|ffdrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC