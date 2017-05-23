Verizon says channel bonding will future proof its NG-PON2 deployments
Thanks to Google Fiber and AT&T making consumers and businesses aware of 1 Gbps speed services, Verizon would like to have a FTTX technology that could scale over time. As Verizon looks to migrate its fiber to the x network to NG-PON2, it said the advent of channel bonding will enable it to multiply the amount of bandwidth it delivers to businesses and residential customers without forklift technology upgrades.
