Travis Scott: His Romantic First Kiss With Kylie Jenner Amid Tyga Split Revealed

Travis Scott can't get enough of Kylie Jenner, having reportedly gushed about his first kiss with the reality star just last week. The rapper has allegedly been dating Jenner for a couple of weeks now, but their first kiss didn't happen until his birthday bash, where the likes of Kendall, Hailey Baldwin, and Bella Hadid showed up to celebrate and party.

