Spindrift raises $10m in funding round led by VMG Partners
Sparkling water brand Spindrift has raised $10 million in a funding round led by VMG Partners and supported by Prolog Ventures, Karp Reilly, and other existing investors. The cash injection will enable Spindrift - which has experienced 800% growth in the last 24 months - to boost production capacity, " support our current business partners and pursue expansion opportunities in new channels and geographies ," said founder Bill Creelman.
