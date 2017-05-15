Spindrift raises $10m in funding roun...

Spindrift raises $10m in funding round led by VMG Partners

Wednesday May 3 Read more: FoodNavigator

Sparkling water brand Spindrift has raised $10 million in a funding round led by VMG Partners and supported by Prolog Ventures, Karp Reilly, and other existing investors. The cash injection will enable Spindrift - which has experienced 800% growth in the last 24 months - to boost production capacity, " support our current business partners and pursue expansion opportunities in new channels and geographies ," said founder Bill Creelman.

