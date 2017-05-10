Proteon Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
WALTHAM, Mass., May 10, 2017 -- Proteon Therapeutics Inc. , a company developing novel, first-in-class therapeutics to address the medical needs of patients with kidney and vascular diseases, today announced financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017, and recent business highlights. "Proteon continues to make significant clinical progress evaluating vonapanitase for patients with chronic kidney disease and peripheral artery disease," said Timothy Noyes, President and Chief Executive Officer of Proteon.
