Police look for public's help investigating teen's death in Roxbury

Tuesday May 23

Boston police are asking the public to help identify two men as part of an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in Roxbury last month. Yanuel Viloria was shot multiple times near 180 Ruggles St. and was pronounced dead at the scene on April 21, Boston Police said in a press release.

