Linda M. Siraco, 67, formerly of Marlborough, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, forever depriving the world of her delicious chocolate chip cookies and often duplicated, never replicated beef stew. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late George W. and Claire Peterson Jr., and was a graduate of Marlborough High School, class of 1967.

