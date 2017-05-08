Linda M. Siraco, 67, formerly of Marlborough
Linda M. Siraco, 67, formerly of Marlborough, died Thursday, May 4, 2017 at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, forever depriving the world of her delicious chocolate chip cookies and often duplicated, never replicated beef stew. She was born in Waltham, the daughter of the late George W. and Claire Peterson Jr., and was a graduate of Marlborough High School, class of 1967.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Tote that bale
|6
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|May 5
|4 Nghi Nyen
|6
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 21
|Toby
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Mr Mike Dulude
|9
|Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15)
|Jul '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16)
|Jun '16
|ffdrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC