Interleukin Genetics Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results
WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2017 -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2017, ended March 31, 2017, and provided a corporate update. "We continued to advance our refined strategy that focuses on the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events," said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|The good old days
|9
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|May 5
|4 Nghi Nyen
|6
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 21
|Toby
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Mr Mike Dulude
|9
|Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15)
|Jul '16
|Tom Fontaine
|12
|natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16)
|Jun '16
|ffdrain
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC