Interleukin Genetics Reports First Qu...

Interleukin Genetics Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
11 min ago Read more: BioSpace

WALTHAM, Mass., May 12, 2017 -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. today announced financial results for its first quarter of 2017, ended March 31, 2017, and provided a corporate update. "We continued to advance our refined strategy that focuses on the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events," said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Tue The good old days 9
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth May 5 4 Nghi Nyen 6
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08) Aug '16 Mr Mike Dulude 9
News Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15) Jul '16 Tom Fontaine 12
natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16) Jun '16 ffdrain 2
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,895 • Total comments across all topics: 280,957,758

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC