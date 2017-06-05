Equipment East Hosts Open House at Ne...

Equipment East Hosts Open House at New Dracut Facility

Following its ribbon cutting ceremony in April, Equipment East hosted a successful Open House at its brand-new facility located at 61 Silva Lane in Dracut, Mass., on May 6. The rainy weather didn't stop a heavy crowd of more than 500 customers, friends and family from pouring in to celebrate. The Equipment East team has worked around-the-clock over the past year to make this new building become a reality, and they were honored to give back to their loyal customers and hard-working employees, by providing a day filled with fun and celebration.

