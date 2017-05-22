Dukakis: 'He was not my favorite person'
OFF TRACK: Ex-Gov. Michael Dukakis, seen yesterday in Waltham, left, says Roger Ailes' tactics helped blow up his 1988 presidential campaign. Of all the political scalps Roger Ailes collected during his decades spent running political campaigns, none were bigger than Michael Dukakis.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Cambridge
|Mon
|VictorOrians
|1
|Hallmark Job Opportunity in Watertown
|Mon
|VictorOrians
|1
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge
|May 18
|Elizabeth
|1
|Neighbors clash over Cambridge restaurant's woo...
|May 15
|Buck_84
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|May 9
|The good old days
|9
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|May 5
|4 Nghi Nyen
|6
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC