Brandeis University and Part-Time Faculty Ratify Contract

Three-year agreement with SEIU Local 509 improves wages and teaching conditions for more than 280 faculty at the Waltham campus WALTHAM, MA - Part-time faculty at Brandeis University have ratified a three-year contract with the university, the first since part-time faculty formed a union with Service Employees International Union Local 509 in December 2015. The contract addresses improvements in job security, compensation, and professional development.

