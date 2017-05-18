Alert your hometown newspaper about y...

Alert your hometown newspaper about your graduation from Brandeis

The Office of Communications invites all students and their families to alert their hometown news media on the accomplishment of their graduation from Brandeis University. Below is a standardized form you can fill in and send to the editor of your local newspaper to be recognized in your community.

