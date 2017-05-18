Alert your hometown newspaper about your graduation from Brandeis
The Office of Communications invites all students and their families to alert their hometown news media on the accomplishment of their graduation from Brandeis University. Below is a standardized form you can fill in and send to the editor of your local newspaper to be recognized in your community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandeis' News.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: iLoveKickboxing - Cambridge
|May 18
|Elizabeth
|1
|Neighbors clash over Cambridge restaurant's woo...
|May 15
|Buck_84
|1
|Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16)
|May 9
|The good old days
|9
|Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth
|May 5
|4 Nghi Nyen
|6
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 21
|Toby
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
|Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08)
|Aug '16
|Mr Mike Dulude
|9
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC