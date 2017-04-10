USASA: Rogues Reel Off Another Win

USASA: Rogues Reel Off Another Win

Saturday Apr 8 Read more: New England Soccer Today

Providence City FC appears to be in midseason form only two matches into the Bay State Soccer League season as they reeled off a 3-1 win over Coastal United FC on Saturday in Waltham, Mass. For the second straight match, Kiki Rodriguez compiled a multi-goal performance with strikes in the 25th and 63rd minutes.

