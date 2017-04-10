USASA: Rogues Reel Off Another Win
Providence City FC appears to be in midseason form only two matches into the Bay State Soccer League season as they reeled off a 3-1 win over Coastal United FC on Saturday in Waltham, Mass. For the second straight match, Kiki Rodriguez compiled a multi-goal performance with strikes in the 25th and 63rd minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New England Soccer Today.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Vfs
|330
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC