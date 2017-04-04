Tillerson to make first trip to United Nations for meeting on N Korea
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un receives applause as he guides the multiple-rocket launching drill of women's sub-units under KPA Unit 851 in this undated Whatever Trump has in mind, any change in the status quo that comes about without China's participation, or Russia's, is likely to antagonize North Korea's two nuclear-armed neighbors. Now that he's President, fast food diplomacy looks to be off the menu.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Vfs
|330
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar '17
|wjabbe
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC