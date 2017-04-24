TESARO to Announce First-Quarter 2017...

TESARO to Announce First-Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 9, 2017

TESARO's senior management team will host a conference call and live audio webcast at 4:15 p.m. ET on May 9, 2017 to discuss the Company's operating results in greater detail, as well as the status of its development programs and the VARUBI® and ZEJULATM launches. This quarterly earnings call will be available via phone and webcast.

