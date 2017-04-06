TESARO Inc (TSRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, "Tesaro, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company for cancer patients. The Company's product portfolio consists of Rolapitant, a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, TSR-011, an orally available anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other cancer indications, and Niraparib, an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.