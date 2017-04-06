TESARO Inc (TSRO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "Tesaro, Inc. is an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company for cancer patients. The Company's product portfolio consists of Rolapitant, a neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting, TSR-011, an orally available anaplastic lymphoma kinase inhibitor for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and other cancer indications, and Niraparib, an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with solid tumors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|22 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Vfs
|330
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC