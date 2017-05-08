Tecogen and American DG Energy Commen...

Tecogen and American DG Energy Commence Mailing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 30 Read more: Electric Energy Online

Tecogen, Inc. and American DG Energy Inc. announced that on April 17, 2017 each of them has commenced the mailing of their respective Notice of Special Meeting and definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the merger of TGEN and ADGE. As previously disclosed, stockholders of record of TGEN and ADGE at the close of business on April 24, 2017, will be entitled to vote by proxy or in person at the special meeting of TGEN and ADGE, respectively.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Electric Energy Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) 8 min The good old days 9
Thank You Sen E Warren for a Little Truth May 5 4 Nghi Nyen 6
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08) Aug '16 Mr Mike Dulude 9
News Pittsfield officials reflect after Taconic High... (Jun '15) Jul '16 Tom Fontaine 12
natalie amora otenti HIV POSITIVE hooker (May '16) Jun '16 ffdrain 2
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,393 • Total comments across all topics: 280,894,104

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC