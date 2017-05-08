Tecogen and American DG Energy Commence Mailing of Definitive Proxy Statement/Prospectus
Tecogen, Inc. and American DG Energy Inc. announced that on April 17, 2017 each of them has commenced the mailing of their respective Notice of Special Meeting and definitive proxy statement/prospectus in connection with the merger of TGEN and ADGE. As previously disclosed, stockholders of record of TGEN and ADGE at the close of business on April 24, 2017, will be entitled to vote by proxy or in person at the special meeting of TGEN and ADGE, respectively.
