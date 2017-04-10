SDC Announces Strategic Expansion to Greater Boston Area

Fueled by accelerated growth and continued high demand for its services, SDC's strategic expansion to the greater Boston area will stimulate further employee growth in a key talent market, and expand the company's footprint in support of local and global clientele. "The Massachusetts life sciences economy continues to grow and strengthen, spurring a number of expansions and newly created companies geared toward services specific to the industry," said Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.