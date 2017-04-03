SDC Announces Strategic Expansion To Greater Boston Area

SDC , a specialized data services Contract Research Organization providing scalable clinical trial solutions, today announced that it has opened a new office in Waltham, Mass. Fueled by accelerated growth and continued high demand for its services, SDC's strategic expansion to the greater Boston area will stimulate further employee growth in a key talent market, and expand the company's footprint in support of local and global clientele.

