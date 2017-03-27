Middleboro doctor honored by as 2017 Community Clinician of the Year
WALTHAM - Middleboro physician Julia F. Edelman, M.D. has been honored by her physician peers of the Bristol North District Medical Society as the district's 2017 Community Clinician of the Year, in recognition of her professionalism and contributions to the community. She received the award at the district's annual meeting March 28 at the Venus de Milo in Swansea.
