Match for mutts? New website helps pe...

Match for mutts? New website helps people adopt the best dog

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 24 Read more: New Jersey Herald

AP Photo/Steven Senne - Kate Fredette, greets the family dog, Roscoe, at their home in Waltham, Mass. The Fredette family found the dog through the online platform How I Met My Dog, that is designed to help humans pick the most compatible mutt possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Jersey Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black Lives Matter Plunges into the Affordable ... (Sep '16) Apr 25 Defeat Maxine Waters 3
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 21 Toby 2
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
News Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home Apr 1 joe 1
News Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16) Mar '17 HumanSpirit 5
Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09) Dec '16 Cas 56
News Classic Italian family cuisine at its very best (Mar '08) Aug '16 Mr Mike Dulude 9
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,405 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,778

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC