Interleukin Genetics Reports Fourth Q...

Interleukin Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2016 Financial Results

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: BioSpace

WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2017 -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. , a life sciences company focused on the genetics of chronic inflammation, today announced financial and operational results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. "2016 was a pivotal year for Interleukin Genetics, as we generated compelling new data regarding the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events," said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv... Apr 7 tomin cali 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Apr 5 Butch Cassidy 13
News Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home Apr 1 joe 1
News Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16) Mar 28 HumanSpirit 5
News This college student teaches philosophy to home... Mar 25 Lucky you 2
Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering Mar '17 EverettCitizen 2
Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08) Mar '17 Vfs 330
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. South Korea
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,995 • Total comments across all topics: 280,382,949

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC