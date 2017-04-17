Interleukin Genetics Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2016 Financial Results
WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2017 -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. , a life sciences company focused on the genetics of chronic inflammation, today announced financial and operational results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2016. "2016 was a pivotal year for Interleukin Genetics, as we generated compelling new data regarding the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events," said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|Apr 7
|tomin cali
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar '17
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar '17
|Vfs
|330
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC