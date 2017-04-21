Ida R. Manion, 87, of Hudson
Hudson/Marlborough - Ida R. Manion, 87, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at UMass Memorial Healthcare - Memorial Campus after an illness. She was born in Nova Scotia, Canada, the daughter of Peter G. and Anne Muise and had lived most of her life in Framingham and Marlborough before moving to Hudson in 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Juncker's Brexit revenge should start in Somerv...
|32 min
|Toby
|2
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Apr 5
|Butch Cassidy
|13
|Colombian sisters, detained at Logan, sent home
|Apr 1
|joe
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Mar 28
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar '17
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Allergy Associates - Chi S Wang MD (Jun '09)
|Dec '16
|Cas
|56
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC