ID123 mobile app digitizes plastic ID cards to automate identity verification
WALTHAM, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, April 19, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Identidee has announced the availability of a new digital ID card mobile app called ID123. The app allows its users to digitize their photo ID cards for any business, membership organization or educational institution the user is affiliated with.
