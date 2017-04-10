Frequency Therapeutics launches to tackle hearing loss

Frequency Therapeutics launches to ta...

Frequency Therapeutics, started in 2015 with the lofty goal of reversing damage that causes hearing loss, has raised $32 million in its first major round of financing. The Waltham, Mass.-based firm is founded on technology emerging from the labs of MIT chemical engineer Robert Langer and Harvard Medical School biomedical engineer Jeffrey Karp.

