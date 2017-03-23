Verizon's O'Byrne: We need a next-gen PON platform that can...

Verizon is keen on taking advantage of the next generation of PON technology for its fiber-to-the-premises roll outs, but the service provider would like a way to service both business and residential customers on common infrastructure. Speaking to attendees during the Lessons Learned from Global PON Deployment panel during this week's OFC show, Vincent O'Byrne, director of network planning for Verizon, said that when it began deploying GPON the idea was that a common network would help it reduce capital costs.

