Verizon's O'Byrne: We need a next-gen PON platform that can...
Verizon is keen on taking advantage of the next generation of PON technology for its fiber-to-the-premises roll outs, but the service provider would like a way to service both business and residential customers on common infrastructure. Speaking to attendees during the Lessons Learned from Global PON Deployment panel during this week's OFC show, Vincent O'Byrne, director of network planning for Verizon, said that when it began deploying GPON the idea was that a common network would help it reduce capital costs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at America's Network.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Student
|3
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Vfs
|330
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last...
|Feb 26
|EverettCitizen
|3
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Feb 23
|EverettCitizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC