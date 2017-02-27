Tesaro Announces Fourth-Quarter 2016 Operating Results

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 28, 2017 -- TESARO, Inc. , an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, today reported operating results for fourth-quarter 2016 and provided an update on the Company's development programs. "2017 is poised to be an eventful year for TESARO as we prepare for four product launches across the United States and Europe," said Lonnie Moulder, CEO of TESARO.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.