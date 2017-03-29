Scott J. Tobin, 22, of Hudson

Scott J. Tobin, 22, of Hudson

Scott J. Tobin, 22, passed away at home Saturday, March 25, 2017. Scott was a victim of the opiate epidemic, struggling for the past 2 years to overcome the disease of addiction.

