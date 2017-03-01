Mom, five kids hospitalized for CO in...

Mom, five kids hospitalized for CO intoxication

A woman and five children were hospitalized for carbon monoxide intoxication yesterday due to a ventilation issue in a Waltham laundromat, fire officials said. First responders found the parties had elevated carbon monoxide readings after being inside the laundromat at 85 River St., Deputy Chief Andrew Mullin said.

