Minerva Neurosciences Announces Recent Exercise of Warrants by...

Since December 31, 2016, warrants with respect to a total of 1,621,073 shares have been exercised by such stockholders at an exercise price of $5.772 per share. As a result, the Company has received approximately $9.4 million in proceeds since December 31, 2016. The warrants issued in connection with the private placement expired on March 20, 2017. Separately, 50,000 shares of Minerva common stock have been purchased by Marc Beer, chairman of the board of directors of Minerva. These purchases took place in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $7.65 to $8.45 and have been reflected in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2017.

