Minerva Neurosciences Announces Recen...

Minerva Neurosciences Announces Recent Exercise of Warrants by...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Since December 31, 2016, warrants with respect to a total of 1,621,073 shares have been exercised by such stockholders at an exercise price of $5.772 per share.  As a result, the Company has received approximately $9.4 million in proceeds since December 31, 2016. The warrants issued in connection with the private placement expired on March 20, 2017.  Separately, 50,000 shares of Minerva common stock have been purchased by Marc Beer, chairman of the board of directors of Minerva.  These purchases took place in multiple transactions at prices ranging from $7.65 to $8.45 and have been reflected in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering Mar 14 EverettCitizen 2
Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08) Mar 11 Vfs 330
mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg Mar 6 wjabbe 4
News Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last... Feb 26 EverettCitizen 3
News If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na... Feb 23 EverettCitizen 2
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... Feb '17 kuda 4
GNUS flash bulletin Feb '17 former democrat 1
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,717,891

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC