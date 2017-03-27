Massachusetts police seek man they stay stabbed woman
Police in Massachusetts are looking for a man they describe as armed and dangerous who allegedly stabbed his girlfriend's mother, landing her in the hospital with serious injuries. Waltham police say 32-year-old Ping Hong is wanted on a charge of attempted murder after attacking the victim at about 11 p.m. Tuesday.
