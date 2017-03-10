Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Cr...

Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union approves merger with RTN

45 min ago Read more: Community Advocate Newspaper

Members of Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union voted Feb. 21 to approve a merger with RTN Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Waltham. The merger will be effective March 1. "This is an exciting opportunity to expand RTN's branch footprint, and grow our membership base," said RTN Treasurer and CEO Richard Wright.

