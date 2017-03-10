Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union approves merger with RTN
Members of Hudson Municipal Employees Federal Credit Union voted Feb. 21 to approve a merger with RTN Federal Credit Union, headquartered in Waltham. The merger will be effective March 1. "This is an exciting opportunity to expand RTN's branch footprint, and grow our membership base," said RTN Treasurer and CEO Richard Wright.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Community Advocate Newspaper.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last...
|Feb 26
|EverettCitizen
|3
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Feb 23
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem...
|Feb 18
|kuda
|4
|GNUS flash bulletin
|Feb 14
|former democrat
|1
|As Temperatures Drop, Homeless Shelters Face Ch...
|Feb 14
|former democrat
|1
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|Feb 12
|tina anne
|175
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC