Famed Lawyer Says Trump 'Clearly' Endorsed Palestinian State

In this Jan. 23, 2007 file photo, Harvard law professor Alan Dershowitz addresses an audience at Brandeis University, in Waltham, Mass. Dershowitz told Israel Army Radio on Thursday, March 30, 2017, that President Trump, in a conversation with him this month, spoke to him "clearly" about a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that would lead to an independent Palestinian state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.