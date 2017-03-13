Developer ends agreement to buy forme...

Developer ends agreement to buy former Groton school property

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Groton - The developer under contract to buy the former William Seely School property has terminated its agreement with the town. Kincora Development LLC, known locally for commercial developments like the Waterford Commons shopping center, ended its purchase and sales agreement with Groton as of March 2, according to a Feb. 23 letter from the developer.

