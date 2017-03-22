Carbonite Promotes New Channel Chief With Plans To Integrate Double-Take, Expand Programs
Jon Whitlock, who joined Carbonite in December as VP of channel marketing, this week was elevated to VP of channel sales and marketing, replacing Jessica Couto, who has left the company. This is the second big shake-up in Carbonite's executive ranks this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Student
|3
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Vfs
|330
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last...
|Feb 26
|EverettCitizen
|3
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Feb 23
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem...
|Feb '17
|kuda
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC