Burlington is thriving as boom town
New stores and homes will soon rise on the site of the former Building 19½ on Route 3A in Burlington, continuing the recent surge of activity to the town's already bustling economy. Workers began demolishing the four vacant buildings on the approximately 7-acre property on March 13 to make way for the mixed-use development.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Borderline Personality Disorder--as Scientific ... (Sep '16)
|Tue
|HumanSpirit
|5
|This college student teaches philosophy to home...
|Mar 25
|Lucky you
|2
|Travis Moonschein charged with Criminal Tampering
|Mar 14
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Review: Events & Adventures Boston Inc (Dec '08)
|Mar 11
|Vfs
|330
|mit ignores cancer discoveries by warburg
|Mar 6
|wjabbe
|4
|Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last...
|Feb '17
|EverettCitizen
|3
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Feb '17
|EverettCitizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC