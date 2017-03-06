AMRC, Plataine partner on Industrial IoT (IIoT) in composites manufacturing
The AMRC with Boeing have joined forces with Plataine to promote Industrial IoT in composites manufacturing. Plataine's IIoT-based solutions will reportedly enhance the AMRC's research capabilities to meet the demand of complex manufacturing for high variation, optimized processes using artificial intelligence and obtaining actionable insights and recommendations from sensor driven data.
