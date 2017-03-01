Alere Informs Abbott of New Asia Accounting Snafu, Delays Filing Annual Report
Alere said today that it's once again unable to file its annual report by the deadline, after an ongoing probe into its accounting practices turned up yet another irregularity, this time with how it recognized revenues in Asia. The news adds fuel to the fire over the pending $5.8 billion acquisition of Waltham, Mass.-based Alere by Abbott; both companies have filed lawsuits over the merger, with Abbott eager to spike the deal and Alere insisting that it go through.
