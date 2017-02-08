Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) to Buy
The brokerage currently has $8.50 target price on the real estate investment trust's stock. According to Zacks, "CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|16 hr
|Born in the USA
|166
|phatic sad warren
|18 hr
|Mod9531
|3
|'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus...
|21 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Bright Phart
|7
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC