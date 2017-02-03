Waltham group calls on city officials to - protect' immigrants

A group of Waltham residents, angered over President Trump's executive order to temporarily bar immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, are calling on local officials to take a closer look at how the city can protect immigrants. The group has gathered more than 600 signatures in an online petition that calls for a declaration from the mayor and City Council "supporting the refugees and immigrants in our community" and opposing Trump's actions.

