Waltham group calls on city officials to - protect' immigrants
A group of Waltham residents, angered over President Trump's executive order to temporarily bar immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, are calling on local officials to take a closer look at how the city can protect immigrants. The group has gathered more than 600 signatures in an online petition that calls for a declaration from the mayor and City Council "supporting the refugees and immigrants in our community" and opposing Trump's actions.
