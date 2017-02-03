Waltham group calls on city officials...

Waltham group calls on city officials to - protect' immigrants

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Boston.com

A group of Waltham residents, angered over President Trump's executive order to temporarily bar immigrants and refugees from seven majority-Muslim countries, are calling on local officials to take a closer look at how the city can protect immigrants. The group has gathered more than 600 signatures in an online petition that calls for a declaration from the mayor and City Council "supporting the refugees and immigrants in our community" and opposing Trump's actions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... 13 hr Born in the USA 166
phatic sad warren 15 hr Mod9531 3
News 'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus... 18 hr former democrat 1
News Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10) Wed Bright Phart 7
News The This Old House Hour Jan 27 clairehast123 2
News 'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime... Jan 27 Justin 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Carol white 11
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Middlesex County was issued at February 09 at 4:28AM EST

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. American Idol
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,697,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC