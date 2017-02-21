Two woman held on bail in Mass. sex t...

Two woman held on bail in Mass. sex trafficking case

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Lowell Sun

Two women are being held on bail on charges they allegedly trafficked women for commercial sex in Massachusetts through an online escort service, according to Attorney General Maura Healey, whose office launched the investigation five months ago. Sonya Palic, 46, of Manchester, N.H., was arraigned last Wednesday in Concord District Court on the charges of: trafficking in persons for sexual servitude , deriving support from prostitution , money laundering and conspiracy to traffic persons for sexual servitude .

