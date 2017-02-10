Travel agent who scammed customers gets year in prison, probation
A Massachusetts travel agent has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for using millions of dollars in deposits from customers booking cruises to support his gambling habit. Federal prosecutors say 44-year-old Bret Gordon, of Waltham, was also sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and was ordered to pay full restitution.
