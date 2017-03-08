Lemelson-MIT program announces 42 InvenTeam grantees
The Lemelson-MIT Program announced today the award of 42 Junior Varsity InvenTeam grants to 39 schools in California , Massachusetts, Oregon and Texas . Grantees serve a diverse group of students in grades 7-10 from public, charter, and magnet schools.
