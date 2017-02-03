Kenneth J. Hill, 91, of Westborough
Kenneth J. Hill, 91, of Westborough, formerly of East Falmouth and Acton, died Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. He was the husband of the late Dorothy I. Hill.
