gavel

gavel

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: WWLP

A Massachusetts travel agent has been sentenced to almost four years in prison for using millions of dollars in deposits from cruise customers to support his gambling habit. Federal prosecutors say about 400 customers were left in the lurch after paying Tom Harper Cruises nearly $3 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWLP.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... Thu swanlake 171
phatic sad warren Wed Mod9531 3
News 'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus... Feb 8 former democrat 1
News Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10) Feb 8 Bright Phart 7
News The This Old House Hour Jan 27 clairehast123 2
News 'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime... Jan 27 Justin 1
Election Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10) Jan 26 Carol white 11
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Middlesex County was issued at February 11 at 10:14AM EST

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iraq
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,297 • Total comments across all topics: 278,767,921

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC