Fine Fracas Outrage after woman, 76, cited for snow on sidewalk
Tina Fuller, 60, of Waltham, Mass., behind center, walks past a snowman and a person walking a dog, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Waltham, Mass. A 76-year-old Boston woman received an outpouring of support after she was fined $200 for failing to shovel her sidewalk.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Professor has taken 'selfie' every day for last...
|Feb 26
|EverettCitizen
|3
|If You Have a "Big Stick" Speaking Softly Is Na...
|Feb 23
|EverettCitizen
|2
|Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem...
|Feb 18
|kuda
|4
|GNUS flash bulletin
|Feb 14
|former democrat
|1
|As Temperatures Drop, Homeless Shelters Face Ch...
|Feb 14
|former democrat
|1
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|Feb 12
|tina anne
|175
|'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus...
|Feb 12
|former democrat
|4
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC