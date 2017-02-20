CYS Investments, Inc. (CYS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
According to Zacks, "CYS Investments, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in residential mortgage pass-through securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae. CYS Investments, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.
