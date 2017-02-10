CounterTack CEO Predicts Consolidation, Move To Platform Play In Exploding Endpoint Security Market
The endpoint security market has exploded over the past few years. One company hoping to ride that wave is CounterTack, a Waltham, Mass.-based endpoint detection and response startup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CRN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waltham Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ...
|2 hr
|tina anne
|175
|'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus...
|9 hr
|former democrat
|4
|phatic sad warren
|Feb 8
|Mod9531
|3
|Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10)
|Feb 8
|Bright Phart
|7
|The This Old House Hour
|Jan 27
|clairehast123
|2
|'Every Minute Counts' in drive to find Alzheime...
|Jan 27
|Justin
|1
|Who do you support for Sheriff in Massachusetts... (Oct '10)
|Jan 26
|Carol white
|11
Find what you want!
Search Waltham Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC