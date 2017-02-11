Bird sightings
Mild weather before the snowstorm last week produced reports of the first calling of American woodcocks, with three in Dighton and another in Marshfield. At Horn Pond there were reports of two northern pintails, a red-throated loon, an ovenbird, and a fox sparrow.
