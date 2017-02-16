A $5B drug for a Massachusetts biotec...

A $5B drug for a Massachusetts biotech? Tesaro thinks it has a shot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Business Journal

The CEO of Tesaro said Thursday that one of the Waltham company's cancer treatments could eventually surpass $5 billion in peak annual sales if approved, which could make it the top-selling drug among biotechs based in Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waltham Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Obamacare is more popular than ever, so now Dem... 11 hr kuda 2
GNUS flash bulletin Feb 14 former democrat 1
News As Temperatures Drop, Homeless Shelters Face Ch... Feb 14 former democrat 1
News Climate change should not be 'partisan issue,' ... Feb 12 tina anne 175
News 'Black Lives Matter' Conference Talks Race, Mus... Feb 12 former democrat 4
phatic sad warren Feb 8 Mod9531 3
News Dog poop has 'bright' side (Sep '10) Feb 8 Bright Phart 7
See all Waltham Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waltham Forum Now

Waltham Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waltham Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Waltham, MA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,599 • Total comments across all topics: 278,922,839

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC