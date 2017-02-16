A $5B drug for a Massachusetts biotech? Tesaro thinks it has a shot
The CEO of Tesaro said Thursday that one of the Waltham company's cancer treatments could eventually surpass $5 billion in peak annual sales if approved, which could make it the top-selling drug among biotechs based in Massachusetts.
